REFILE-BRIEF-Riis says to head Falck after leaving Novo Nordisk
* Outgoing Novo Nordisk North America head Riis said he taking the role of Chief Executive of Danish emergency services group Falck
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 13 Brazil's EBX oil, gas, mining, shipbuilding and port group, controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, has reorganized its debt, exchanging all of its short-term debt for obligations due in more than one year, EBX said in a statement on Thursday.
The debt restructuring was accompanied by moves to reduce management at EBX Group headquarters, an efficiency measure that will be applied to EBX-controlled companies too, the statement said.
"EBX has completed the restructuring of its debt and there now only exists long term debt, clear evidence of the commitment EBX has to its obligations toward its stakeholders," the statement said.
Generally accepted accounting rules define short-term debt as obligations that mature in a year or less. Long-term debt matures in more than one year.
EBX also said the recent sale by Batista of stock of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, EBX's oil and gas unit, was a one-time event related to the debt restructuring. EBX said Batista does not plan to sell more stock. (Reporting by Jeb Blount. Editing by Andre Grenon)
COPENHAGEN, March 1 Novo Nordisk, the world's largest insulin maker, said on Wednesday the head of its North American operations Jakob Riis has resigned, casting doubt over its strategy in a market that accounts for more than half its sales.
