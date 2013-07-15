* Estado report says BNDES favored EBX by stretching terms
* BNDES might have incurred heavy losses in two loan deals
* BNDES, EBX could not be reached to comment on Estado story
SAO PAULO, July 15 Brazilian state-run
development bank BNDES changed the terms of loan contracts with
billionaire Eike Batista's Grupo EBX, stretching out payments
and easing requests for guarantees at the expense of
profitability, daily newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo said on
Monday, citing documents provided by a lower house lawmaker.
Between January 2009 and December 2012, BNDES committed 10.7
billion reais ($4.7 billion) in credit to EBX, a mining, energy
and logistics conglomerate, Estado said, citing the documents.
The bank offered the loan contracts at below-market interest
rates and asked for collateral such as company stock or goods
that had not been bought yet, the paper added.
Most of the loans extended to the EBX companies, many of
them listed in the São Paulo Stock Exchange, will not mature
until the next decade, Estado said, citing the documents. Rio de
Janeiro-based BNDES is Brazil's only source of long-term loans
for the nation's companies.
Calls to the mobile and office phones of three spokespeople
at BNDES were not immediately answered. A spokeswoman for EBX in
Rio de Janeiro was not immediately available to comment on the
Estado report.
According to Estado's calculations, BNDES may book as much
as 462 million reais in losses if it decides now to unwind two
transactions allowing MPX Energia SA to replace debt
with equity. Batista recently sold control of MPX Energia to
Germany's E.ON SE.
"The government needs to explain the profit the country
obtained with all these transactions," said lower house lawmaker
Cesar Colnago, who asked the BNDES for detailed information on
its dealings with Batista's EBX a few months ago. "They look
like business dealings made between a father and his son."
Colnago is a lawmaker with the opposition Brazilian Social
Democracy Party, known as PSDB.
Earlier this month, BNDES said current loan commitments to
EBX totaled 10.4 billion reais, but would not say how much of
that amount has been disbursed, citing the need to preserve
banking secrecy rules in Brazil.