BRIEF-Comcast NBCUniversal to buy remaining 49 pct stake in Universal Studios Japan
SAO PAULO, July 19 Brazil's LLX Logistica SA , the port and logistics company controlled by embattled billionaire Eike Batista, is in advanced talks with state development bank BNDES to roll over 518 million reais ($233 million) in debt obligations due in September, the company said on Friday.
Local newspaper Estado de S. Paulo reported on Friday that shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA, one of LLX's sister companies in Batista's EBX empire, is also negotiating with BNDES to roll over a bridge loan of nearly 400 million reais that is due to be repaid in August.
A spokeswoman for OSX said the company "is working to renegotiate its debts," and that no agreement has been made as of yet with BNDES.
Press representatives for BNDES were not immediately available for comment.
Some of Brazil's biggest banks are refinancing maturing debt and stretching out debt repayments for EBX, Batista's cash-strapped mining, logistics and energy conglomerate, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters this week.
($1 = 2.225 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Asher Levine; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
NEW YORK, Feb 28 Wells Fargo & Co's wealth management business said on Tuesday it would launch its new robo-adviser Intuitive Investor later this year in a bid to develop a new revenue stream from existing Millennial customers who may be looking to open their first investment account in a crowded online market.
DUBLIN, Feb 28 Irish Central Bank Deputy Governor Cyril Roux, who has overseen financial regulation at the bank since 2013, will leave his post in April to join the private sector, the central bank said on Tuesday.