By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Jeb Blount
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, July 10 Brazil's EBX
Group successfully concluded on Wednesday a debt refinancing
deal with Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund in a major step
toward shoring up billionaire Eike Batista's conglomerate, EBX
said.
A source with direct knowledge of the EBX-Mubadala accord
told Reuters last week that the agreement will cut EBX's debt
with the Abu Dhabi fund, Mubadala Development Co, by more than
25 percent to between $1.6 billion and $1.7 billion. The debt
was valued at $2.3 billion recently, the source said.
Under terms of the refinancing accord, EBX repaid a
"significant part of Mubadala's initial investment" and reworked
contractual aspects, giving Mubadala an additional cushion on
its investment in EBX, the company, based in Rio de Janeiro,
said.
Batista sold a 5.6 percent stake in EBX in March 2012 for $2
billion. The deal underlined the appeal that his integrated
empire of mining, energy and logistics companies has for Asian
and Middle Eastern investors.
But failure to meet output targets, delays in turning his
start-ups into revenue-producing projects, rising debt and a
slowdown in China fanned concerns over the sustainability of
EBX's business model, causing share prices to plunge.
With his own stock pledged against loans used to support the
companies, Batista saw many of his guarantees to bankers and
investors become nearly worthless.
The refinancing with the sovereign wealth fund is part of
the resulting restructuring. Batista, 56, aims to cut debt and
alleviate other problems that have slashed more than $20 billion
from his holdings in the group.
In early 2012, the market value of the six publicly traded
companies in EBX was about $60 billion, or about five times its
estimated worth now.
"EBX and Mubadala will remain engaged in discussions linked
to the final steps of EBX's restructuring efforts, as well as
the development of the group's businesses," EBX said in the
statement. "The new accord reinforces the stability of Grupo
EBX."
A report by Bloomberg News in December said Batista had to
pledge additional stakes in his companies that shields Mubadala
from the selloff in his publicly traded companies. Shares in
ailing oil producer OGX Petróleo e Gás Participações SA
are down almost 90 percent this year.
Additional steps to restructure the conglomerate's debt
should take several months, the source said, adding that the
biggest challenge will be reorganizing ailing oil producer OGX.