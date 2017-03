SAO PAULO, March 6 BTG Pactual, Brazil's largest independent investment bank, and the EBX industrial conglomerate controlled by billionaire Eike Batista said on Wednesday they were forming a strategic partnership.

The non-exclusive partnership will include credit lines, long-term capital investments and financial advisory, they said in a joint statement. BTG's remuneration will depend on the performance of EBX companies, which include oil company OGX and miner MMX.