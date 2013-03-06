* Remuneration will be based on EBX's performance
* Batista's net worth dropped $19.4 bln last year
* Accord joins two Brazilian renowned businessmen
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, March 6 Billionaire Eike Batista, who
only a few months ago was Brazil's richest man, has reached out
to financier André Esteves' investment bank for financial
advisory and credit after plunging market confidence and project
delays drove his fortune down almost $20 billion over the past
year.
Under terms of a non-exclusive partnership unveiled on
Wednesday, Esteves' BTG Pactual Group will extend
credit lines, plan long-term investments and offer financial
advisory to Batista's Grupo EBX.
A strategic and financial committee led by both Batista and
Esteves, also a billionaire, will meet on a weekly basis to
analyze EBX's situation. Remuneration for BTG Pactual will
depend on how the mining, logistics and energy companies that
comprise EBX perform.
"This will foster full alignment of interests, including
with minority shareholders" of EBX-controlled companies, Batista
said in a joint statement. "This partnership is above all one
for the success of Brazil."
Faced with disappointing results and delays in some flagship
projects, Batista has unsuccessfully bet on unorthodox
management methods like a widespread management shuffle to
regain investor confidence. The move signals he is ready to
change tack to preserve cash and avert a further eroding of
market confidence in his companies.
Last year, Batista was ranked by Forbes Magazine as the
world's seventh richest man, with a net worth of $30 billion.
But a series of setbacks including the discovery of empty oil
wells at his OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA,
delays at the construction of a port in southeast Brazil and an
economic downturn in the country cut his net worth by $19.4
billion.
This month, Batista was ranked the 100th richest man by the
same magazine, with an estimated $10.6 billion fortune. Among
his holdings, shares of OGX plunged 84 percent in the past year
and those of miner MMX Mineração e Metálicos SA
plummeted 69 percent in the same period.
On the other hand, the association with Batista's Grupo EBX
allows Esteves and BTG Pactual to move further into mining,
logistics, energy and natural resources after venturing over the
past three years into projects mostly related to Brazil's
buoyant infrastructure and consumer goods sectors.
BTG Pactual and Esteves have become symbols of Brazil's
growing economic might, competing head to head with global
investment banks in a country with bustling capital markets and
a promising long-term growth outlook.
Since it was formed in 2009, BTG has been in a deal-making
frenzy in Brazil and abroad as Esteves, the bank's CEO and
majority shareholder, strives to turn the firm into the largest
investment bank in emerging markets by the end of the decade.