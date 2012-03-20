LONDON, March 20 The European Commission has
criticised revised proposals from 15 German states for a new
treaty on Internet gambling, saying it needed evidence that the
planned restrictions, which have also drawn criticism from
gambling companies, were justified.
Germany's 16 states currently have a state monopoly on
online gambling, but 15 of them in December backed a new
gambling law that would award 20 nationwide licences to sports
betting companies.
The Commission outlined its criticisms in a letter that has
not yet been published but has been seen by Reuters.
It said it welcomed changes the 15 states had made in areas
such as stake sizes and the number of licences that could enable
companies to operate profitably, but it did not have the
information to assess the viability of the proposed system.
It also said the states had not provided data to support a
ban on online casino and poker games on the basis that the games
were vulnerable to rigging, had significant potential to become
addictive and could be exploited for the purpose of money
laundering.
Germany's Tipp24 and Britain's Betfair
and Bwin.party are among those eyeing the market.
Martin Cruddace, Betfair's chief legal and regulatory
affairs officer, said the proposals were clearly a long way
short of satisfying the Commission.
"The proposals contravene fundamental EU free market
principles and it is only right that the Commission acts to
prevent member states from enacting legislation designed to keep
local monopolies in and the competition out," he said.
One German state, Schleswig-Holstein, has forged its own
path and passed its own gambling legislation last year.
Analysts at London-based broker Numis said on Tuesday: "The
Schleswig-Holstein licensing regime has already been approved by
the EC and we believe that the other States are likely to slowly
come into line."
The Commission said it could bring infringement procedures
if, following the implementations of the law, it proves to
unjustifiably restrict competition and an EU operator's freedom
to provide services.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)