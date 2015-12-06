UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
CAIRO Dec 6 Egypt's top cigarette maker Eastern Company on Sunday revised its fiscal 2014/15 net profit to 1.27 billion Egyptian pounds ($162.20 million) versus the 1.083 billion it reported in July.
Its profit, revised after a general assembly meeting held on November 29, was up 40 percent from 908 million pounds a year earlier.
($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; editing by Jason Neely)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.