LONDON Dec 12 The European Commission threw its weight behind the campaign to make companies more accountable to their investors on Wednesday, launching an action plan that could rid the region of corporate 'fat cats'.

The EC has pledged to overhaul corporate governance standards in a bid to make firms more competitive and sustainable, after a year of tense battles between boards and shareholders over pay.

Following two years of consultation and analysis, the Commission has called on companies to be more transparent about risk management policies and how they make up their boards, as well as how they reward and offer incentives to directors.

As it stands, investors can publicly object to remuneration plans put forward by the companies they own but they have no tangible powers to block them.

The proposed reforms would give shareholders the opportunity to veto unacceptable pay plans - a significant new power the Commission hopes will encourage broader and more regular engagement between investors and companies, who tend to lock horns once a year during the annual general meeting season.

"This Action Plan on company law and corporate governance sets out the way forward: shareholders should receive additional rights, but also fully assume their responsibilities to make sure that the company remains competitive over the longer term," Commissioner Michel Barnier said in a statement.

Activist investors welcomed news of the manifesto for corporate transparency but not all proposals were universally supported.

Simon Wong, a partner at Governance for Owners, said a binding shareholder vote on pay could constrain boards excessively and force companies to devise broadly-worded pay policies that could allow excessive remuneration to go unchallenged.

He also raised questions about whether investors could devote sufficient time and resources to understanding the particular situation of each company they support so that they were able to vote on pay arrangements in an informed manner.

Others said the Commission's blueprint for a sustainable and competitive business environment in Europe stopped short of demanding better disclosure on how firms manage their social, environmental and human rights-related issues and performance.

"We believe companies that conduct business in a sustainable and responsible manner are more likely to succeed over time and best reward investors. The problem is that disclosure in this area is generally very poor so we can't embed it into our valuation work," Steve Waygood, Chief Responsible Investment Officer at Aviva Investors said.

"Companies not disclosing this information should be required to explain why," he said.