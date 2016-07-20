SINGAPORE, July 20 EC World Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is set to price its initial public offering in Singapore near the top end of its indicative range to raise about S$346 million ($255 million), IFR reported, citing a person close to the transaction

The REIT, backed by a portfolio of properties in Hangzhou, China, will be selling 427.6 million units in the IPO, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on Wednesday.

The units are to be priced at S$0.81 apiece, compared with their indicative range of S$0.76-S$0.82, IFR said. Units of the REIT, sponsored by Shanghai-based Forchn Holdings Group, will be listed on July 28, IFR added.

An external spokesman for EC World declined to comment.

($1 = 1.3547 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Additional reporting and writing by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)