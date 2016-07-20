BRIEF-Empery Asset Management LP dissolves passive stake in Delcath Systems
* Empery Asset Management LP dissolves passive stake in Delcath Systems Inc as of Dec 30, 2016 - SEC filing
SINGAPORE, July 20 EC World Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is set to price its initial public offering in Singapore near the top end of its indicative range to raise about S$346 million ($255 million), IFR reported, citing a person close to the transaction
The REIT, backed by a portfolio of properties in Hangzhou, China, will be selling 427.6 million units in the IPO, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on Wednesday.
The units are to be priced at S$0.81 apiece, compared with their indicative range of S$0.76-S$0.82, IFR said. Units of the REIT, sponsored by Shanghai-based Forchn Holdings Group, will be listed on July 28, IFR added.
An external spokesman for EC World declined to comment.
($1 = 1.3547 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Additional reporting and writing by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
HONG KONG, Jan 31 A missing China-born billionaire was quoted by state media on Tuesday as saying he had not been abducted from Hong Kong by mainland Chinese agents as some news outlets had reported but was receiving medical treatment.
PARIS, Jan 31 Euronext said on Tuesday it was temporarily suspending its rapeseed futures and options contracts to review their technical specifications with industry players.