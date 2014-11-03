BRIEF-M4e AG completes capital increase
* Generates gross proceeds of around 1.07 million euros ($1.15 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9269 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Nov 3 ECA SA :
* Said on October 29, its unit ECA Seredynski i Wspolnicy Sp. z o.o. S.K. was chosen as auditor for review of financial report of Colomedica SA for 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Generates gross proceeds of around 1.07 million euros ($1.15 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9269 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.9 per share to shareholders for 2016
ABIDJAN, March 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Relaxing on the terrace of a gay bar in Ivory Coast's commercial capital Abidjan, a group of men embraced and laughed as people walked past without even glancing their way.