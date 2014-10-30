* ECB hires Deutsche, ING, State Street, Amundi
* Asset managers to buy ABS on ECB behalf, account
* Purchases expected to start in November
* ECB does not disclose value of contracts
By Kathrin Jones and Eva Taylor
FRANKFURT, Oct 30 The European Central Bank
hired four major asset managers to carry out from November its
purchases of securitised private debt, one of the stimulus
measures the bank hopes will stave off deflation in the euro
zone.
The ECB said on Thursday it had chosen Deutsche Bank
ING, State Street and Amundi
to support its efforts to buy asset-backed securities.
The ECB has already started buying covered bonds - debt
backed by pools of home or commercial properties - and said it
expected to launch ABS purchases next month.
"The executing asset managers' role will be to conduct the
eligible ABS purchase transactions on explicit instructions
from, and on behalf of, the Eurosystem (of euro zone central
banks), which will undertake price checks and due diligence
prior to approving the transactions," the ECB said in a
statement.
The asset managers, the list of which was first reported
Germany's Manager Magazin Online, have been hired for a year and
will buy the assets on the account of the ECB. Potential losses
or gains will be shared among the bloc's 18 national central
banks.
The ECB did not say how much the contracts were worth.
The ECB's decision to involve outside help mirrors a similar
move by the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2008 when it embarked on
large purchases of agency mortgage-backed securities to keep
interest rates low and spur the U.S. economy.
The Fed back then hired fixed income investment firm Pimco,
Goldman Sachs, BlackRock and Wellington
Management for about a year, after which it conducted the
purchases alone.
A 2011 U.S. Government Accountability Office report showed
that Pimco, Goldman and BlackRock were paid $11.2 million apiece
for their services to the Fed in 2009. Wellington was paid $26.6
million under an extended contract to March 2010.
DIFFICULT TARGET
With its latest stimulus measures the ECB hopes to revive
the euro zone economy, mired in low growth and weak inflation.
The purchases are part of a plan to bring the ECB's balance
sheet back to levels last seen in early 2012 along with offers
of four-year loans, but there is doubt among policymakers and
experts whether these steps are sufficient to get there.
Several sources told Reuters last week that the ECB is
considering buying corporate bonds on top of ABS and covered
bonds and may decide on the matter as soon as December.
The ECB balance sheet reached around 3 trillion euros in
early 2012 and stood at just above 2 trillion euros as of last
week.
A Reuters poll showed earlier this month the ECB was likely
to spend around 250 billion euros buying ABS and covered bonds
and another poll earlier this week showed banks would borrow
another 175 billion euros in four-year loans in December.
They took 82.6 billion, less than expected, when the ECB
first offered the extraordinarily cheap loans in September.
These estimates fall short of the roughly 1 trillion euro
expansion the ECB is aiming for, even more so if taken into
account that its previous crisis funds, handed out in 2011/2012
and of which banks still hold about 300 billion, will mature
early next year.
(Reporting by Kathrin Jones, Paul Carrel and Eva Taylor in
Frankfurt, Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier in Paris; Editing by
Toby Chopra)