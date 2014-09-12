Sept 12 France and Germany oppose granting
government guarantees to support the market for repackaged debt,
a document seen by Reuters shows, dealing a set-back to the
European Central Bank's plans to rejuvinate it.
Last week, the ECB pledged to buy reparcelled debt known as
asset-backed securities as part of a multi-pronged attempt to
bolster credit and shore up the flagging euro zone economy.
In the Franco-German paper, dated Aug. 29 and circulated
ahead of a meeting of European finance officials in Milan this
weekend, France and Germany express broad support for ECB plans
to bolster the market but say governments should not subsidise
it.
While the uncompromising stance of Germany and France will
not stop the ECB from pressing ahead with its plans, it
threatens to limit the bank's efforts to build a market that is
already small.
Announcing the plan at his Sept. 4 news conference, ECB
President Mario Draghi had appealed to governments to back his
initiative with state guarantees when he said: "It's quite clear
that we would buy outright ABS, the senior tranches, and the
mezzanine tranches only if there is a guarantee."
The Franco-German report suggests a European regulation to
enshrine criteria for "high quality securitisation" (HQS),
seeking to distance it from the similar packages of U.S. home
loans that triggered the financial crash.
"Defining HQS in a European regulation, and having it
benefit from differentiated regulatory treatment would
undoubtedly be favorable to the development of the
securitisation market," the document reads.
"However, such a regulation ... would not be a silver
bullet, and would probably not be enough on its own to get the
market off the ground."
The document's authors draw the line, however, at asking
governments to guarantee any losses, saying this would warp the
new market by making it artificially cheap.
"(A)n intervention in the form of a public guarantee scheme
would be problematic as investors could be tempted to rely on
the guarantee rather than to conduct their due diligence by
examining the transaction and underlying assets," it said.
The ECB announced plans last Thursday for an asset-backed
securities (ABS) and covered bond purchase programme to help
ease credit conditions in the bloc.
Asset-backed securities are created by banks pooling
mortgages and corporate, auto or credit card loans and selling
them to insurers, pension funds or now even the ECB.
In a speech in Milan late on Thursday, Draghi said
governments should consider providing public guarantees for ABS
to help support lending to smaller firms.
A separate paper dated Sept. 9 prepared by the German and
French finance ministers calls simply for "the revitalisation of
the securitisation market in the EU, through high quality
securitisation".
