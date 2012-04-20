FRANKFURT, April 20 The European Central Bank is to increase its scrutiny of the asset-backed securities banks exchange for ECB loans, by demanding they inform it of even the slightest changes to the make up of the tricky-to-value assets.

In contrast to a broader rapid loosening of the ECB's lending rules in recent years the bank has been steadily hiking its requirements for ABS - repackaged bundles of loans that have been blamed for playing a major role in the banking crisis.

Decisions made at its mid-month meeting this week, details of which were published on Friday, showed the bank was further upping its scrutiny of ABS collateral with immediate effect.

The changes mean borrowers will have to tell the ECB if they swap any of the assets that make up a securitisation, even if the shuffling does not trigger any change in its overall rating.

"Counterparties (borrowers from ECB)... are to inform the Eurosystem: (i) one month beforehand of any planned modification to an ABS that it has submitted as collateral," the ECB said on its website htt p://www.ecb.int/press/govcdec/otherdec/2012/html/gc120420.en.html.

"And (ii) upon submission of an ABS, of any modification made to that ABS in the six months prior to its submission, if the ABS is "own-used".

The latest figures from the ECB showed that asset-backed securities made up 21 percent of all collateral used by banks taking loans from it in 2010. (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Catherine Evans)