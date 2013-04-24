FRANKFURT, April 24 There is no general shortage
of securities that banks have to deposit at the European Central
Bank when they borrow money from it, the central bank said on
Wednesday.
Some economists have expressed concerns that a shortage of
collateral could have a negative effect on bank lending, but ECB
policymakers have said in the past that tighter collateral
conditions tend to exist only in parts of the bloc struggling
most with the debt crisis.
On average, banks had put forward 2.448 trillion euros in
2012 as collateral at the ECB, up from 1.824 trillion euros the
year before. The average amount of the use of the ECB's lending
facilities was 1.131 trillion euros in 2012.
"The level of over-collateralisation shows that, at the
aggregate level, the Eurosystem's counterparties experienced no
shortage of collateral," the ECB said in its annual report.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Toby Chopra)