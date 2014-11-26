LONDON Nov 26 The euro zone will stress test
its banks every year from now on, the European Central Bank's
Vice President said on Wednesday, but added a full scale Asset
Quality Review was too complex to be done that often.
"No one is expecting the very broad asset quality review
that was conducted will be done every year," Vitor Constancio
said at a Financial Times banking summit.
"Stress tests? Yes. That is part of the apparatus both in
terms of the EBA (European Banking Authority)... and also in
terms of the SSM (supervisory) responsibility we will need to
conduct."
On the ECB's current asset buying programme, he added he
thought some -although not all- euro zone government would be
willing to provide state guarantees to allow the central bank to
buy lower grade Asset Backed Securities.
(Reporting by Marc Jones and Steve Slater)