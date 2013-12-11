FRANKFURT Dec 11 The planned rules for winding down failing banks in the euro zone seem overly complex and could slow down the process, European Central Bank Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

The draft proposal, circulated among EU ministers at a meeting in Brussels on Tuesday proposes a number of different and often unwieldy options when taking the decision to close a troubled bank.

"I have some concerns over the planned decision-making process between the resolution board, EU Commission and Council of Ministers on winding down a bank," Asmussen told German daily Handelsblatt.

"It has to be ensured that a bank can be closed in an orderly manner over a weekend."

