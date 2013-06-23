BERLIN, June 23 European Central Bank
policymaker Joerg Asmussen said on Sunday that closer
integration within Europe called for European Union institutions
- in particular its parliament - to be strengthened to ensure
democratic control and accountability.
"The increasing level of integration within Europe calls for
a new institutional design to ensure legitimisation,
accountability and democratic control," the German ECB Executive
Board member said at an event organised by the Kiel institute
for the World Economy.
Asmussen said governments should ensure national parliaments
were appropriately informed and involved in European decision
procedures. But often, decisions with the European Union's
common interest could only be made at a supranational level.
"Therefore European institutions should be strengthened, in
particular the European Parliament which could maybe also
convene in a euro area format," he said.
Germany's weekly Der Spiegel wrote on Sunday that German
Chancellor Angela Merkel was sounding increasingly sceptical
about more power being accrued in Brussels.
In an article entitled "The Turnaround", Der Spiegel wrote
that, at a summit of the European People's Party in Vienna this
week, Merkel gave the impression that she felt there was already
too much Europe. In the past, she has said that there is a need
for "more Europe, not less".
Der Spiegel wrote that while Merkel's Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble would like to see the head of the European
Commission directly elected, Merkel was not so sure.
"I am hesitant about this," she was quoted as saying. The
magazine said Merkel felt it would be good for balance within
the institutions for state and government heads to also be
involved in this decision.
Asmussen said in his speech on Sunday that Europe needed to
"complete with great urgency the banking union".
According to a copy of his speech, Asmussen said Europe
needed to make a strong commitment towards a single resolution
mechanism, to enable a smooth winding down of banks, especially
those with large cross-border activities.
Banking union would also need to entail a strong Single
Resolution Authority as well as a Single Resolution Fund.
(Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)