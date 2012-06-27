BERLIN, June 27 The European Union and European Central Bank's mission to Spain, with support from the International Monetary Fund, will start work this evening in Madrid, ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen told Reuters on Wednesday.

Asmussen said the aim was to present a memorandum of understanding regarding a 100 billion euros ($125 billion) European bailout for Spain to the Eurogroup of finance ministers on July 9, including conditions for the financial sector.

"To reach the 9 July date is an ambitious but do-able time frame," he told Reuters by email.

Asmussen also said that the Troika of international lenders would probably start work on its mission to Cyprus, which has also sought help in supporting its banks, in situ next Monday, July 2.

"In my view it should be a wide-reaching programme," he said. "Structural questions should be part of the EFSF/IMF programme." (Reporting By Gernot Heller, Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)