BRIEF-Brompton Split Banc Corp announces extension of term
* Board approved extension of maturity date of class A, preferred shares of co for additional 5 year term to Nov 29, 2022
SCHWAEBISCH GMUEND, Germany May 7 European Central Bank Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on Tuesday recent economic data had been poor but added that he expected the economy to pick up over the course of 2013.
"I think that the (data) will improve this year," Asmussen said in a speech at an event organised by Germany's Social Democrats (SPD).
He also reiterated that the ECB, which last week cut interest rates to 0.5 percent, was ready to act again if necessary, though he added that keeping interest rates too low for too long could lead to capital misallocation.
He said inflation expectations were firmly anchored. (Reporting by Eva Kuehnen)
* Recommended to Tribunal that proposed merger between General Electric and Baker Hughes be approved, without conditions
* KKR will be investing nearly $1.4 billion in capital alongside investors through the firm's balance sheet and employee commitments