BERLIN May 17 European Central Bank Executive
Board member Joerg Asmussen said on Friday German growth would
pick up in the second quarter of this year but warned Europe's
largest economy risked becoming the "sick man of Europe" again
if it did not reform.
Data earlier this week showed the German economy grew by 0.1
percent in the first three months of this year, only just
escaping a recession.
"I think there is good reason to believe that the second
quarter will be better than the first one," Asmussen said at
event for foreign journalists in Berlin.
Asmussen said Germany needed to target its reforms at the
education system, energy provision, infrastructure, demographic
change, the tax system and increasing income equality.