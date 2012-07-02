ATHENS, July 2 Greece should focus on getting
its reform programme back on track rather than losing time by
trying to renegotiate its international bailout terms, European
Central Bank policymaker Joerg Asmussen said in a speech at a
conference on Monday.
"The first priority for the new Greek government has to be
getting the programme back on track," said Asmussen, who is a
member of the ECB's Executive Board. "Policy implementation has
virtually stalled over the last three months," he said.
Asmussen, who has become an international negotiator for the
ECB since joining the bank at the start of the year, had told a
Greek newspaper at the weekend that giving Greece more time to
meet its fiscal targets would require additional funding by the
euro zone and the International Monetary Fund.
(Reporting by Deepa Babington and George Georgiopoulos; Writing
by Eva Kuehnen; Editing by Louise Ireland)