BRATISLAVA Feb 19 The euro zone economy should show signs of a recovery in the first quarter, European Central Bank policymaker Joerg Asmussen said on Tuesday, expecting a very gradual improvement over the rest of the year.

The euro zone slipped deeper into recession in late 2012 than had been expected, data showed last week, which together with a stronger euro against other major currencies raised speculation whether the ECB may have to do more to boost growth.

"As we see incoming indicators I would expect the first quarter to be stronger, that we see again positive signs in the euro area," said Asmussen, a member of the ECB's Executive Board, told journalists on the sidelines of a conference.

"We expect a very gradual recovery over the course of the year," he said. "We can be cautiously optimistic, but it is key that we show perseverance and that we focus on important things, that is fiscal consolidation, structural reforms and banks' balance sheet repair in countries where this is needed."

Asked what the ECB could do if euro zone inflation dropped below the ECB's target of below but close to 2 percent, Asmussen referred to the next update of the central bank's staff forecasts in March and reiterated: "Our monetary policy is accommodative."

He stressed that the ECB had no exchange rate target and that these should be market based.

(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen)