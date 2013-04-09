BRIEF-Host Hotels & Resorts announces pricing of $400 mln of 3 7/8% senior notes
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc announces pricing of $400 million of 3 7/8% senior notes due 2024 by Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.
NUERTINGEN, Germany, April 9 European Central Bank Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on Tuesday there were more downside risks to a recovery of the euro zone economy in the second half of the year than one or two months ago.
His comments further fuelled expectations that the ECB is getting ready to cut interest rates further, following last week's comments by ECB President Mario Draghi that the bank would "monitor very closely" all data and stands "ready to act".
"There are more downside risks to a recovery in the second half of the year than four or eight weeks ago," Asmussen said in a speech in Nuertingen.
* Genenews announces settlement agreement with hdl liquidating trust
HOUSTON, March 9 Foreign institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, are studying investments in the U.S. interstate oil and gas pipeline network as a way to obtain recurring returns in a low interest-rate environment.