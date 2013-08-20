FRANKFURT Aug 20 European Central Bank
Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen will visit Greece on
Wednesday to discuss progress on reforms, the ECB said, as talk
swirls the country may need more support to meet budget targets.
Greece unlocked 5.8 billion euros ($7.75 billion) of bailout
funds from its international lenders - the euro area, its
national central banks and the International Monetary Fund - in
July and stands to receive another 1 billion euros in October,
subject to implementation of further reforms.
The troika of international lenders will return in Athens in
the autumn to find out whether the government needs to find
further savings to meet its 2015-2016 budget targets.
"In the run-up to the next troika review mission, ECB
Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen will visit Athens for
bilateral meetings with Greek policy makers and representatives
of society and the business community to discuss the Greek
adjustment programme and wider euro area developments," the ECB
said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.