FRANKFURT, June 14 The European Banking
Authority will stress-test European banks in the second quarter
of next year once the European Central Bank has concluded its
review of those banks' balance sheets it will supervise
directly, an ECB Executive Board member said.
The ECB will take on single supervision of European banks
next year, marking the first step towards a so-called banking
union, a more integrated financial system, that also foresees a
common resolution mechanism and potentially even a joint deposit
guarantee scheme.
Speaking at a European savings banks group meeting on Friday
in Berlin, Joerg Asmussen stressed the importance of the project
for monetary policy and said that with a resolution mechanism in
place, a common deposit guarantee scheme could wait.
"If banks can be safely wound down, and if there is a
depositor preference rule that means that deposits are rarely
bailed-in, then national deposit guarantee schemes should in
most cases be sufficient," he said in the text of a speech.
Asmussen reiterated that the ECB would conduct in the first
quarter of next year an asset-quality review and balance-sheet
assessment of the roughly 130 euro zone banks that will be
directly under its supervision.
"This will then feed into the overall stress test to be
conducted by EBA, in cooperation with the ECB, in the second
quarter of 2014," Asmussen said.
He said the ECB wanted the assessment "to be as rigorous as
possible" to ensure that the Single Supervisory Mechanism
started with a clean slate and gained credibility in the market.
(Reporting by Eva Kuehnen and Sakari Suoninen)