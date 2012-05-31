FRANKFURT May 31 The most important banks in
the euro zone should be supervised by a supranational watchdog
rather than just national authorities, European Central Bank
Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on Thursday.
"The most direct solution would be to build a supervisory
authority in the euro zone for the biggest, systemically most
important banks, maybe 25 or so," Asmussen said in a closed-door
event organised by Atlantik-Bruecke in Frankfurt.
An ECB spokesman confirmed the quote to Reuters.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by John Stonestreet)