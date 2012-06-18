(Adds quotes, details, Nowotny, wraps separate)
BERLIN, June 18 Greece will need even more
financial support if it is given additional time to meet the
fiscal targets set out in its EU/IMF bailout programme, a
E uropean Central Bank policymaker said on Monday, putting the
onus on governments to tackle the crisis.
ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen also said it was
still too early to withdraw the central bank's emergency support
measures in view of the heightened tension in financial markets.
Euro zone officials have said the currency bloc might
consider giving a new government in Athens some leeway on how it
reaches its bailout targets. But Asmussen warned against doing
so hastily and without a thorough evaluation of the situation.
"As long as a country is running a primary deficit,
extending the fiscal targets will automatically mean that there
will be an additional external financing need," he said in a
panel discussion at an event organised by Germany's Green Party.
Asmussen was speaking a day after pro-bailout parties won a
narrow victory in elections in Greece. That gave the euro and
shares a brief rally on Monday, but did little to lessen
concerns over Greece's ability to meet the terms of its bailout
programme.
Athens had to turn to the European Union and the
International Monetary Fund for money after it was shut out of
bond markets as its debt burden was viewed as unsustainable.
Under the current rules agreed with its creditors, it must
cut its budget deficit to below 3 percent of GDP in 2014.
TOO EARLY TO EXIT
Asmussen said that the ECB's crisis support measures were
not permanent and that the ECB was "conceptually and
practically" prepared to end them.
"But in light of increasing tension in financial markets, it
would be premature to start the exit," Asmussen said.
Asmussen added that the central bank's crisis measures could
not replace the need for governments to consolidate budgets,
make structural reforms and strengthen the banking sector.
Some governments, however, still expect the central bank to
ride to the rescue and ease their path back to growth.
Spain's treasury minister on Monday urged the ECB to respond
firmly to market pressures, implying it should buy Spanish debt
after the country's borrowing costs rose to a euro-era high
above 7 percent, seen as unsustainable in the long-term.
But the ECB has been reluctant to do so and has stayed out
of the bond markets for the past three months.
Austria's central bank chief Ewald Nowotny urged politicians
to have the courage to adopt structural change and cited the
late June EU summit as a key date to show that. He said forming
a banking union was one such idea.
"I think for the foreseeable future this notion of a banking
union ... is probably the most relevant one and with three
specific aspects," Nowotny said, referring to common banking
supervision, deposit insurance and a bank resolution scheme.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt, additional reporting by
Michael Shields in Vienna, writing by Eva Kuehnen; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)