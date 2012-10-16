FRANKFURT Oct 16 The European Commission should
have powers to reject a member country's budget if it does not
abide by common agreements, European Central Bank Executive
Board member Joerg Asmussen was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
Asmussen thus threw his weight behind German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble's proposal of a new commissioner
with power over budgets and reform of European Parliament
decision-making.
"It would be a good idea that the monetary commissioner can
reject (national) budgets," Asmussen told German radio hr-info.
He added that the commissioner would not be trusted with
finding acceptable alternatives, but countries would have to do
so.
"How this budget will then be fixed will be up to the member
state," he said.