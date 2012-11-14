* Says ECB keeps risks accompanying OMT bond plan small
* Says ECB has no targeted interest rate or spread with OMT
* Sees inflation below 2 pct next year, will act if it rises
By Paul Carrel
MAINZ, Germany, Nov 14 The European Central Bank
put together its new bond-buying programme because the risks of
doing nothing would have been greater than those associated with
the plan, policymaker Joerg Asmussen said on Wednesday.
The ECB announced the programme for struggling euro zone
states in September to ease market concerns that the region's
debt crisis was deepening.
"Excessively high risk premiums in short- and long-term
interest rates can impact the working of monetary policy and
thus also be dangerous for euro zone price stability," Asmussen
told at an investor conference organised by Union Investment.
They could "outweigh monetary policy, or completely nullify
or even reverse it," he said, endangering the ECB's ability to
keep inflation at its target of just below 2 percent.
Defending the central bank's yet-to-be-activated bond plan,
Asmussen said that while the purchases were not without risks,
those would have to be compared to risks arising from doing
nothing.
"We keep the risks fundamentally accompanying the OMT (bond
scheme) as small as possible," said Asmussen, a member of the
ECB's Executive Board.
Pressed by economist Nouriel Roubini on the ECB's strategy
for using the OMT, Asmussen said: "We have no targeted interest
rate, we have no targeted spread."
"The ECB ... should not overburden monetary policy,"
Asmussen said in a podium discussion with Roubini, adding that
"the aim of the OMT is to take out the tail risk" of euro zone
break-up rather than deliver uniform market interest rates
across the euro zone.
When asked about the possibility of cutting interest rates,
Asmussen said the ECB's rates are "already at historic lows."
The ECB has cut its main interest rate to 0.75 percent.
Asmussen noted that the ECB's mandate differs slightly from
other central banks', and focuses on delivering price stability.
"I would not advise to start a debate to change the
mandate," he said, adding that he expected inflation in the euro
zone to fall below 2 percent next year.
"I think we don't have a risk that inflation will rise, as
some in Germany see it," he said. "We will monitor this very
carefully. If we see inflation risks rising, we would use
instruments to contain them."
On banking supervision - the ECB is foreseen as assuming the
role of euro zone bank supervisor next year - Asmussen said that
to be effective, the central bank has to have the right to close
banks which it deems unable to survive.
While national central banks would continue to do much of
the day-to-day work, the ECB must be assured access to all
information, Asmussen said.