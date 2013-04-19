FRANKFURT, April 19 Germany's representative on
the European Central Bank's Executive Board urged governments on
Friday to press ahead with Europe's planned banking union to
strengthen the financial system and avert future crises.
Joerg Asmussen's call comes after Germany, backed by allies
like Austria, called for a change in the EU treaty to allow for
the union, raising questions about how fast it can be
implemented.
Asmussen said that for Europe's efforts to calm a four-year
old debt crisis it was vital legislation for the first pillar of
the new European banking union - the Single Supervisory
Mechanism (SSM) - be adopted quickly.
"Swift adoption of the legislative act is now crucial,"
Asmussen said in a text of a speech prepared for an event held
by Brookings Institution and the Center for the United States
and Europe ahead of a meeting of G20 financial leaders in
Washington.
"Some technical details still need to be clarified. Once
that is achieved, I expect the SSM regulation to be formally
adopted by the Council and the European Parliament, hopefully
around the middle of the year," he said.
Financial markets have calmed since the ECB pledged last
July to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro, and then
launched a new government bond purchase programme in September.
But Asmussen warned about a false sense of security.
He said he still expected the new banking watchdog to start
in March next year.
(Reporting by Eva Kuehnen; editing by Patrick Graham)