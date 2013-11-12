BERLIN Nov 12 European Central Bank (ECB) Board
member Joerg Asmussen on Tuesday cautioned against charging
banks to deposit their spare cash at the central bank but did
not rule out the possibility that the ECB might take this step
in future.
"I would be very careful with a such a step because it has
high signalling effect, but I would not rule it out
categorically," Asmussen told Neue Osnabruecker Zeitung in an
interview published on Tuesday.
Several ECB policymakers, including ECB President Mario
Draghi, have said that negative deposit rate - that rate is
currently at zero - are part of the central bank's toolbox and
could be deployed if needed.
It could however have negative side effects, and markets
have been sceptical of the chance of the ECB taking that step.
Asmussen added the ECB had not reached the "end of its
limits" on interest rates, indicating there was room for further
cuts after the ECB cut its main refinancing rate last week.