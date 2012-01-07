BERLIN Jan 7 ECB Executive Board member
Joerg Asmussen wants European Central Bank policymakers to show
unity when dealing with the public, according to a newspaper
report released on Saturday.
In an advance copy of comments to be published on Sunday,
Asmussen, who joined the ECB at the start of the year, was
quoted as saying that the banks' top officials should display a
united front.
"The Executive Board must be a team," the Welt am Sonntag
newspaper quoted Germany's former deputy finance minister as
saying. "It must show cohesion externally."
The ECB's six-member Executive Board and larger Governing
Council decide on interest rates and other monetary issues for
the countries that share the euro.
Asmussen, who has labelled himself a monetary policy
pragmatist, replaced former arch-hawk Juergen Stark who quit the
bank over his opposition to the bank's bond purchases.
