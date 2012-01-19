(adds more quotes, details)
BERLIN Jan 19 The European Central Bank
cannot use its bond-buying programme to prop up troubled euro
zone states forever, and governments bear the main
responsibility for fighting the debt crisis, ECB Executive Board
member Joerg Asmussen said on Thursday.
The comments by Asmussen, who joined the ECB at the start of
the year, are broadly in line with the views of ECB President
Mario Draghi who has termed the bond buying "neither infinite
nor eternal." But it also fits with the view of other German ECB
policymakers, who have led opposition to the programme or its
more aggressive use since last year.
Juergen Stark and Axel Weber both resigned last year in
protest at the programme, which they said took the ECB into the
realm of fiscal policy and away from its core role of delivering
stable prices.
Speaking on German radio station Deutschlandfunk, Asmussen
also said that he saw no danger of the programme generating
inflationary pressure. He said the ECB had a mandate to
contribute to the stability of financial markets.
"It is an important mandate but it is also a mandate with
limits," he said. "And that's why that one should not overburden
monetary policy. The main responsibility for fighting the
current crisis lies with the governments.
"The SMP (Securities Markets Programme) is neither unlimited
nor can it last forever," he added.
ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny was quoted as
saying earlier this week that the bank was exploring
alternatives to the bond-purchase programme but had yet to
decide on any replacement policy tool.
The ECB's biggest contribution to efforts to calm the euro
zone crisis in recent weeks has been the provision of almost
half a trillion in 3-year loans to banks, something that has
propped up short-term debt sales by euro zone governments.
While Germany continues to oppose more aggressive bond
buying by the ECB to halt the crisis, for example by acting as a
lender of last resort for euro zone governments and banks, the
pressure for it to do so from other countries and market players
has grown.
Asked if the ECB council was also debating buying other
securities on the market or other forms of bonds from commercial
banks, Asmussen said: "I will not comment on possible
discussions on the Board of governers. The talks are
confidential...The ECB has a whole series of further
unconventional measures, for example the liquidity operations."
The bond-buying programme has propped up debt markets in
Italy and Spain in recent months and prevented borrowing costs
for two of the euro zone's biggest economies reaching levels
that have forced Greece and others to seek EU and IMF bailouts.
RESCUE FUNDS
Asmussen stuck to the familiar line from policymakers that
the most important task currently was for governments to get the
euro zone's ESM permanent rescue fund up and running as fast as
possible.
"We need important and high firewalls to limit potential
contagion," he said. "Thus, one should quickly strengthen this
ESM and implement it as soon as possible."
Asked if the ECB would be able to halt the bond-buying
programme at that stage, Asmussen said: "We'll then decide that
independently and intelligently."
Asmussen said the ESM had considerable advantages over the
EFSF temporary rescue fund put in place previously as a stop gap
to help Greece and others.
"It's an international financial institute and it has a
paid-in capital," he said.
"It's in a better position to issue bonds and if necessary
under certain conditions to help states. So the basic
construction of the ESM, which will be a permanent institution,
is considerably more stable from a financial technical point of
view than the EFSF.
"The EFSF functioned well but was created on one weekend in
the crisis. It worked out...but what's decisive is to strengthen
the ESM and move its launch forward as quickly as possible."
Asked if Germany should pay its contribution more quickly
into the ESM to raise its firepower, he said: "We believe that
the capital that has to be paid into the ESM to make it
operative should be moved forward as far as possible to create
firewalls.
"But that is the case for all members of the ESM and not
only Germany," Asmussen said. He was also asked if all members
should pay a higher contribution, but Asmussen did not answer
the question: "We believe that we need stable, high firewalls."
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum and Brian Rohan; editing by
Patrick Graham)