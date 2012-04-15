FRANKFURT, April 15 The worst of the euro zone
crisis appears to be over and it is now up to governments to
tackle debt problems remaining in their countries, European
Central Bank policymaker Joerg Asmussen said on Sunday.
"The ball is with governments, they have to act," Asmussen
told the Wall Street Journal in an interview published on its
website late on Sunday.
Another ECB policymaker, Frenchman Benoit Coeure, fed market
expectations that the ECB could reactivate its bond-buy plan -
or Securities Markets Programme (SMP) - by saying on Wednesday
the instrument was still in place, should the need for it arise.
Asmussen took a neutral line on the programme.
"I just want to repeat what my fellow Executive Board member
Benoit Coeure said," he said. "It exists. No more, no less."
Spain's bond yields are close to the psychologically
important 6 percent level which, if broken, may raise concerns a
door had been opened to 7 percent - a level beyond which debt
servicing costs are widely deemed unsustainable.
ECB bond buying could relieve some of this pressure but
Germany's Bundesbank staunchly opposes any reactivation of the
dormant programme, which it regards as taking the ECB into the
realm of fiscal policy by effectively financing governments.
The ECB left the plan unused for the seventh time in eight
weeks in the week to April 6, the last for which it provided
data on the programme.
"The ECB was at some moments of the crisis the only
institution that could act. But should it stay like this?
Clearly not. That's why the design of the ESM is so important,"
Asmussen added with reference to Europe's bailout fund.
Euro zone finance ministers agreed late last month to
increase the financial firewall provided by their bailout funds
to 700 billion euros to ward off a new flare-up of Europe's
sovereign debt crisis.
"It's in the interest of all stakeholders in the global
economy to have a strong firewall to guard against the risk that
can come from around the globe, not only from Europe," Asmussen
said. "I think Europe has done its part."
"So now you would expect other IMF shareholders to come
forward and make their contributions to increasing IMF
resources. This should be done at the spring meetings."
The IMF meetings are held later this week.
Aside from recent tension on Spain's debt markets, which has
seen a rise in its bond yields, Asmussen said he saw a
stabilisation on financial markets.
"The worst of the crisis seems to be over, but the crisis of
public and private debt in some euro area countries is clearly
not over," he said.
Turning to the economic situation in the euro zone, Asmussen
said the inflation risk from oil prices appears contained for
the time being.
"We expect inflation to fall below 2 percent next year," he
added. "We see up to now no signs of second-round effects from
higher oil prices."
(Writing by Paul Carrel)