ATHENS, July 2 Greece must not lose time trying
to renegotiate its foreign bailout but focus on reforms instead,
European Central Bank policymaker Joerg Asmussen said on Monday,
in a blow to Greek hopes of winning quick concessions from its
lenders.
Asmussen's comments signalled the tough message the
so-called "troika" of EU, ECB and IMF lenders are likely to
bring this week to Athens, where a new conservative-led
government has promised voters to overhaul the terms of the
unpopular bailout.
"The first priority for the new Greek government has to be
getting the programme back on track," Asmussen, an ECB Executive
Board member, said in a speech on Monday, adding that policy
implementation had virtually stalled over the past three months.
"The new government should not lose precious time looking to
avoid or loosen the programme."
Days after taking office, Prime Minister Antonis Samaras
outlined a wishlist of changes to the 130-billion-euro rescue
plan to lessen the toll on an economy buckling under its fifth
year of recession. But Asmussen, formerly a close advisor of
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, warned against trying to delay
adjustments or relaxing Greece's target of bringing debt down to
a more sustainable level of 120 percent of GDP by 2020.
"Delaying adjustment is risky... And it is also not free: it
requires additional funding from the creditor countries, because
the country still runs a primary deficit," Asmussen said.
Asmussen, who has become an international negotiator for the
ECB since joining the bank at the start of the year, told a
Greek newspaper at the weekend that Greece's lenders were
willing to rework some of the programme's conditions, but not
drastically.
His comments poured cold water on Greek hopes, sparked by
the EU summit, that the country might wrest concessions similar
to those granted Spain and Italy, particularly the direct
recapitalisation of its banks from the EU's rescue funds.
Asmussen held talks with both the outgoing and incoming
Greek finance ministers after his speech in Athens, saying
afterwards only that they had a "good first meeting".
His speech comes ahead of a "Troika" visit to Athens this
week, where the demands for a renegotiation of the bailout are
expected to come into focus.
Asmussen said it was key for all countries receiving
financial support - Ireland, Portugal, Spain, Cyprus - to
implement their programmes rigorously to win back investors'
trust.
"There is no silver bullet," Asmussen said. "Those who
advocate 'once and for all solutions' - be that a banking
licence for the ESM, a European transfer system, or the like -
are contenting themselves with a superficial analysis," he said.
