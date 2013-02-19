* ECB's Noyer says small rate cut would not help periphery
* Monetary policy to remain accommodative
* Asmussen stresses ECB has no exchange rate target
* Noyer says rise in euro might push inflation lower
(Adds comments from ECB Governing Council member Noyer)
BRATISLAVA, Feb 19 The euro zone economy should
show signs of recovery in the first quarter of the year, a
European Central Bank policymaker predicted on Tuesday, and
another said a small interest rate cut might have little effect.
After the first quarter, the economy should show very
gradual improvement, Joerg Asmussen, a member of the ECB's
Executive Board, told journalists on the sidelines of a
conference.
"As we see incoming indicators I would expect the first
quarter to be stronger, that we see again positive signs in the
euro area," Asmussen said.
"We expect a very gradual recovery over the course of the
year," he said. "We can be cautiously optimistic, but it is key
that we show perseverance and that we focus on important things,
that is fiscal consolidation, structural reforms and banks'
balance sheet repair in countries where this is needed."
Asked what the ECB could do if euro zone inflation dropped
below the target of below but close to 2 percent, Asmussen
referred to the next update of the central bank's staff
forecasts in March and reiterated: "Our monetary policy is
accommodative."
Christian Noyer, who sits on the ECB's Governing Council and
heads the Bank of France, told the Wall Street Journal in an
interview there was no particular interest in cutting interest
rates by a few cents if it only impacted Germany and core
countries.
Noyer said the level of excess liquidity in the banking
system was still "very significant" and would remain so even
after banks payed back further three-year crisis loans they
borrowed from the ECB about a year ago.
Turning to exchange rates, Asmussen stressed the ECB had no
exchange rate target and that these should be market based.
Noyer added that the rise in the euro exchange rate might
push inflation lower, although he said he expected the common
currency would not rise further, following the statement by 20
industrialised nations that they commit to currency rates being
determined by markets.
The euro zone slipped deeper into recession in late 2012
than had been expected, data showed last week, which together
with a stronger euro against other major currencies raised
speculation whether the ECB may have to do more to boost growth.
(Reporting By Martin Santa, Sakari Suoninen and Eva Kuehnen;
Editing by Jason Webb)