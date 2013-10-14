LUXEMBOURG Oct 14 The European Central Bank and
euro zone national central banks cannot roll over Greek
government bonds as this would infringe a ban on financing
governments, ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on
Monday.
Earlier on Monday, Greek Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras
had said the central banks had promised to roll over Greek bonds
and they should do either that or make up the difference by
other means.
"We must find a way to close this financing gap and there is
absolutely no way that it can be done in a way of rollover bond
or whatsoever which results into monetary financing," Asmussen
told reporters in Luxembourg.
"This is not possible for the ECB and not for the whole euro
system."