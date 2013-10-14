LUXEMBOURG Oct 14 The European Central Bank and euro zone national central banks cannot roll over Greek government bonds as this would infringe a ban on financing governments, ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Greek Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras had said the central banks had promised to roll over Greek bonds and they should do either that or make up the difference by other means.

"We must find a way to close this financing gap and there is absolutely no way that it can be done in a way of rollover bond or whatsoever which results into monetary financing," Asmussen told reporters in Luxembourg.

"This is not possible for the ECB and not for the whole euro system."