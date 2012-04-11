* Asmussen says Ireland's debt sustainable, should be paid
* ECB has not received Irish proposal on promissory notes
DUBLIN, April 11 Ireland's banks are better
capitalised than they were after the property bubble burst in
2008, but the sector still has a way to go to become
self-sustaining, European Central Bank policymaker Joerg
Asmussen said on Wednesday.
"Ireland's banks are well capitalised," Asmussen, a member
of the ECB's six-member Executive Board, told Irish state
broadcaster RTE.
"But despite the progress that has been made there is some
way to go to get a solid, stable and sustainable banking
sector."
Dublin put some 64 billion euros ($84 billion) into its
banks following a disastrous property-lending binge and believes
its latest recapitalisation drive, following stress tests in
March, drew a line under the country's banking crisis.
The three largest banks, Bank of Ireland, Allied
Irish Banks Plc (AIB) and Irish Life and Permanent
have agreed to cut their balance sheets by 70 billion
euros ($92.14 billion) by 2013 to reduce dependence on emergency
funding from the European Central Bank.
Ireland has been lobbying the ECB in recent months to soften
the terms of its bank bailout by replacing the promissory notes
given mainly to the former Anglo Irish Bank with another
instrument that would lengthen their maturity and cut their
interest rate.
It has also raised the idea of shifting the burden of
loss-making mortgages from some of its banks.
The RTE report quoted Asmussen as saying the ECB has not yet
received any concrete proposal on lengthening the term of the
promissory notes. But he repeated the ECB's insistence that
Ireland must pay its notes, arguing that the ECB sees Ireland's
debts as sustainable.
"In our view the Irish debt situation is sustainable, so it
is key to honour its commitment and honour its debt," Asmussen
said.
Asmussen, who served as deputy to German finance minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble before joining the ECB in January, is due to
give a speech in Dublin on Thursday.
($1 = 0.7622 euros)
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Michael Roddy)