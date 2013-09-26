BERLIN, Sept 26 The European Central Bank will
keep monetary policy in the euro zone expansive for as long as
necessary and central banks around the world should coordinate
on exiting from such policies, ECB Executive Board member Joerg
Asmussen said on Thursday.
The ECB abandoned its tradition of never pre-committing on
future moves in July and said it would keep interest rates at
record lows for an extended period and may yet cut further in
its first use of so-called 'forward guidance'.
"We have an expansive monetary policy and it will remain
expansive as long as necessary," Asmussen said at an event
organised by the American Chamber of Commerce in Berlin.
He said the euro zone was not yet ready for the ECB to end
this policy and added there was a need for central banks to
coordinate on monetary policy as changes in one region's stance
could have spillover effects elsewhere.
"We need very clear communication so that the markets are
not surprised... and we need global coordination," he said,
adding the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) or the Group
of Seven industrial nations would be a good forum for this.
Earlier this month the markets had expected the US Federal
Reserve to announce it would slightly reduce its bond-buying
porgramme and were then surprised when the central bank
postponed an end to the stimulus.
Asmussen warned that the United States was heading towards
the upper limit of its debt ceiling again but said he was
convinced it would find a pragmatic short-term solution.
However, he said such short-term solutions were not
sufficient: "I think the Unites States needs to reorganise its
fiscal policy in the long-term and not always try to alter its
debt limit every couple of months to ensure the central state is
still able to act."
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Wednesday the
United States would exhaust its borrowing capacity no later than
Oct. 17, at which point it would have only about $30 billion in
cash on hand. That estimate puts extra pressure on lawmakers to
raise the $16.7 trillion debt limit.