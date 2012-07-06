FRANKFURT, July 6 Banks borrowing from the
European Central Bank will have to provide loan-by-loan
information about any asset-backed securities they use as
collateral under new rules starting from December, the ECB said
on Friday.
It also said that from April 2014, the ECB will only accept
asset-backed securities (ABS) based on a single class of assets
in its lending operations.
Complex and difficult-to-value financial instruments, ABS
were blamed for playing a key role in the collapse of investment
bank Lehman Brothers five years ago and the financial crisis
that followed.
The ECB said in a statement that banks must start giving it
loan-by-loan information on ABS backed by home loans from Dec.
1, while the deadline for ABS secured on commercial mortgages or
loans to small- and medium-sized firms, is early next year.
Data on securitisations of consumer or auto loans will have
to be passed to the ECB beginning Jan. 1, 2014. Banks will have
nine months to provide the data from the start date, the
17-nation euro zone's central bank said.
The ECB said securities backed by multiple classes of assets
will not be eligible for ECB collateral use after March 31,
2014.
Last month, the ECB said it would start accepting some
lower-quality ABS, cutting the minimum credit rating to BBB- to
offset the growing funding pressures faced by many banks.[ID:
nL5E8HM75G]
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Catherine Evans)