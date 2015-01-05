FRANKFURT Jan 5 The European Central Bank purchases of covered bonds shrank slightly in the week to Jan. 2 as some assets matured and the ECB paused purchases at the turn of the year due to lower market volumes.

The total amount of covered bonds the ECB has bought so far under its new purchase programme stood at 29.632 billion euros as of Jan 2, slightly below the previous week's level of 29.660 billion euros, the ECB said on Monday.

(Reporting by Eva Taylor; Editing by Angus MacSwan)