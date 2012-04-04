FRANKFURT, April 4 The Austrian central bank will no longer accept bank bonds guaranteed by countries under EU/IMF rescue programmes in its lending operations, a euro zone central bank source said.

The move mirrors one made by Germany's Bundesbank after the European Central Bank formally gave national central banks the power to reject or accept only a limited amount of bank bonds backed by governments that have been bailed out.

"We will do the same as the Bundesbank," the central bank source said.

The Austrian central bank was not immediately available for comment.

The ECB's move sent a signal to commercial banks in Greece, Ireland and Portugal to rely less on cheap central bank funding and more on restructuring, while also alleviating concerns by ECB members such as the Bundesbank about the growing pressures on central banks' balance sheets. (Reporting By Eva Kuehnen; Editing by John Stonestreet)