VIENNA Oct 11 Austria's Finance Minister Hans
Joerg Schelling expects part-nationalised lender Volksbanken AG
(OVAG) to have problems in the European Central Bank
(ECB) stress test, he was quoted as saying by Austrian newspaper
Die Presse on Saturday.
"I see no problems for the Austrian banks - with the
exception of OVAG," Schelling was quoted as saying without
elaborating when asked whether the upcoming ECB stress test was
a cause for concern.
OVAG will be turned into a "bad bank" and wound down in a
step that aims to resolve a looming capital gap at the group
comprising the bank and its majority owners, two sources
familiar with the plan told Reuters earlier this month.
The plan, which would avoid having Austria put more aid into
the group that is majority owned by dozens of regional banks,
must still win regulatory approval, the sources said.
Sources close to the situation had told Reuters in August
that Volksbanken, which has already got 1.35 billion euros ($1.7
billion) in public aid, did not have enough capital to pass the
stress test of big euro zone lenders.
Results of the ECB stress test are expected to come out
later this month. Schelling was Volksbanken chairman before he
was picked as finance minister in a government reshuffle in
August.
(1 US dollar = 0.7920 euro)
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Toby Chopra)