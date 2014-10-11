VIENNA Oct 11 Austria's Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling expects part-nationalised lender Volksbanken AG (OVAG) to have problems in the European Central Bank (ECB) stress test, he was quoted as saying by Austrian newspaper Die Presse on Saturday.

"I see no problems for the Austrian banks - with the exception of OVAG," Schelling was quoted as saying without elaborating when asked whether the upcoming ECB stress test was a cause for concern.

OVAG will be turned into a "bad bank" and wound down in a step that aims to resolve a looming capital gap at the group comprising the bank and its majority owners, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters earlier this month.

The plan, which would avoid having Austria put more aid into the group that is majority owned by dozens of regional banks, must still win regulatory approval, the sources said.

Sources close to the situation had told Reuters in August that Volksbanken, which has already got 1.35 billion euros ($1.7 billion) in public aid, did not have enough capital to pass the stress test of big euro zone lenders.

Results of the ECB stress test are expected to come out later this month. Schelling was Volksbanken chairman before he was picked as finance minister in a government reshuffle in August.

