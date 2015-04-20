(Adds comment on euro-dollar weakness)
FRANKFURT, April 20 Were Greece to leave the
euro, it would not have the same impact on the euro zone as it
would have had two years ago, an ECB policymaker said on Monday,
urging the Greek government to provide "numbers" to qualify for
further aid.
"One should not overestimate the whole story," Ewald
Nowotny, a member of the European Central Bank's policy-setting
Governing Council, told broadcaster CNBC. He said he did not
expect a deal when euro zone ministers meet later this week.
"It (a Greek exit) does not have that impact or potential
impact on the euro zone as it would have had ... some two years
ago. I really don't see a contagion in the financial and
economic sense," he said. Nowotny added, however, that he could
not predict the "psychological effect".
The head of Austria's central bank urged the government in
Athens to provide "numbers". "Time is running out," he said.
Asked if a euro weakening to parity with the dollar
would not be unwelcome, Nowotny reiterated that the ECB does not
target exchange rates as part of its monetary policy.
"Historically, we have had a situation already when there
had been parity, so it would not be something unheard of, but
it's very difficult to make forecasts," he said.
"It's not part of our goals. We would observe it (but) it
would not have any major, direct reactions on that. This is
market driven, so let's see how the markets react."
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Jonathan Gould/Mark
Heinrich)