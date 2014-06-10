FRANKFURT, June 10 The balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone's national central banks shrank by 24.778 billion euros ($33.74 billion) to 2.172 trillion euros in the week that ended on June 6, the ECB said on Tuesday.

The decrease came as banks took less in ECB weekly loans.

Gold holdings rose by 1 million euros to 326.478 billion euros, the ECB said in its weekly consolidated financial statement.

Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks rose by 0.2 billion euros to 210.7 billion euros, the ECB added. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)