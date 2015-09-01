BRIEF-Geneva Finance says unit enters into partnership agreement with Janssen insurance
* Geneva finance ltd- entered into a supply agreement with Janssen insurance limited
FRANKFURT, Sept 1 The combined balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone's 19 national central banks expanded by 9.53 billion euros ($10.72 billion) to 2.559 trillion euros in the week to Aug 28, the ECB said on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.8888 euros) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)
* On March 21, entered underwriting agreement with J.P. Morgan Securities, Merrill Lynch, pierce, Fenner & Smith, Morgan Stanley