UPDATE 5-Hong Kong chooses new Beijing-backed leader amid political tension
* Beijing-backed Carrie Lam becomes first female leader of HK
FRANKFURT, Sept 8 The combined balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone's 19 national central banks expanded by 8.68 billion euros ($9.71 billion) to 2.568 trillion euros in the week to Sept. 4, the ECB said on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.8944 euros) (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine Evans)
* Beijing-backed Carrie Lam becomes first female leader of HK
* OGM approves cash dividend of EGP 0.145 per share for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2oiQ8Sq) Further company coverage: