FRANKFURT, July 23 The balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone's 17 national central banks shrank by 4.374 billion euros ($5.77 billion) to 2.399 trillion in the week ending July 19.

Banks' use of the ECB's main refinancing facility increased by 2.363 billion euros, more than outweighing their early repayment of 1.215 billion euros in three-year ECB loans.

However, "other assets" on the balance sheet fell by 3.317 billion euros. The ECB did not give a breakdown of these assets.

Gold holdings remained unchanged at 319.968 billion euros, the ECB said in its weekly consolidated financial statement on Tuesday.

Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks were unchanged at 212.1 billion euros, the ECB added.

