FRANKFURT Dec 16 The balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone's national central banks fell to 2.035 trillion euros ($2.55 trillion) in the week to Dec. 12, the ECB said on Tuesday.

The balance sheet, which includes money lent to banks, securities and other assets such as gold, fell by 3.345 billion euros from the previous week as banks repaid longer-term loans.

The ECB is aiming to bring its balance sheet close to levels last seen in early 2012 -- when it briefly topped 3 trillion euros -- to rejuvenate debt markets and ultimately spur lending to business and bolster the economy.

In order to do this, it has started to buy covered bonds, debt secured by property, and re-bundled debt known as asset-backed securities. The bank has signalled it is willing to do more if needed to reach the target.

The ECB's gold reserves were unchanged at 334.529 billion euros.

Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks fell by 1.4 billion euros to 230.5 billion euros, the ECB said. ($1 = 0.7984 euros) (Reporting by Paul Carrel)